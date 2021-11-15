The internet defends a woman for refusing to join her in-laws for the holidays after they demanded $7,000 for a trip.

After posting an issue with her in-laws on Reddit’s popular “Am I The A**hole” topic, a woman became viral. The post gained over 12,800 votes and 2,000 comments in just one day.

The woman – who did not give her name but uses the Reddit handle u/Hall2021657 – revealed in the post that she has been with her fiance for three years but that they only recently got engaged. Her in-laws previously refused to let her participate in holiday rituals since she was “only the girlfriend,” she added. Her in-laws, she said, had urged her to join them on the trip because they were now engaged.