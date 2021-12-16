The internet defends a woman for refusing to design a friend’s wedding gown due to material costs.

After a quarrel with a friend who wanted her to sew her wedding dress for only the cost of the materials, a lady resorted to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” subreddit.

“So I have a degree in fashion, which some people believe qualifies me to be their personal seamstress,” Redditor u/TiredNeedleandThread said in her 10,000-vote post. “I’m used to dealing with this issue, and while I don’t mind assisting others, I never labor for free.” She added that her pregnant friend had asked her if she could make her wedding gown, and she had shared some of her thoughts for how she wanted it to look. u/TiredNeedleandThread wrote that her friend’s visions, while not overly complicated, were not straightforward. She was advised by a Redditor that she could manufacture the garment for £600 (about $798 USD).

Her companion was taken aback by the price, saying she had expected u/TiredNeedleandThread to make the garment for free and pay for the materials.

“I stated that because she’s my friend, I’m doing this for a fourth of the price I’d charge other people,” the Redditor added.

Martha Stewart Weddings wrote an article explaining why wedding gowns can be costly. According to the article, brides in the United States spend an average of $998 on their wedding gown.

The cost of a gown can be increased by using high-end fabrics and creating intricate motifs.

“Creating a bridal gown, especially one with embroidery and beading, is not only artistic and creative, but also mathematical and takes considerable skill,” the essay continues.

The procedures utilized to produce a gown may also push up the cost of embellishments.

Brides who put off buying their wedding gowns might expect to pay a higher price due to a “rush fee.” To be delivered on time, a dress order placed closer to the wedding date would have to be placed ahead of other brides’ orders.

The Redditor’s friend became enraged, claiming that u/TiredNeedleandThread didn’t comprehend her concern over the wedding, her pregnancy, and her finances.

Her companion then suggested that she wear the outfit as the Redditor's.