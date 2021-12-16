The internet defends a teen who put “over a hundred cockroaches” in his parents’ bed.

After dropping a collection of over a hundred cockroaches on her parents’ bed, a young girl has received praise online.

The 16-year-actions old’s may have appeared severe to an outside spectator, but they are a last resort after a long time of emotional suffering, as she explains in a post to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” section.

The difficulties, according to the post, started a long time ago.

“I started having asthma symptoms a couple years ago, but I was only unable to breathe when I was trying to sleep,” she wrote. “I’ve seen a variety of doctors and been prescribed a variety of allergy medications since the best they could tell us was that it had to be an allergy.” She stated she started noticing “an occasional cockroach” in her room about the same time. She dismissed it at first, but then she realized that the air coming from her room’s vents had “started smelling musty” and she was seeing “more and more cockroaches.” She claims she has seen anything from 10 to 20 cockroaches per day in her room since then. Even though she feels that their existence is linked to her recurring respiratory issues, when she alerted her parents about the problem, they allegedly accused her of being “dramatic” and refused to call an exterminator to deal with the situation.

The young adolescent provides a terrible picture of her life in the company of these insects. “I can hear them creeping in my room’s walls,” she explained. “They’re in my bed, and I can feel them crawling on me while I attempt to sleep.” She claimed she tried to re-alert her parents by “taking a photo of every one I killed” and sending it to them, but they became enraged and chastised her for “bothering them at work.” In dire circumstances, drastic means were required.

"I've been putting the dead ones in bags labelled with the date and then the quantity of cockroaches for the previous week," she explained. "Over the course of seven days, there were 118 of them. I strewn all of the little bags across my parents' bed." Her parents, she added, were "enraged" by her behavior. They have agreed to lay some down.