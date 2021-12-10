The Internet Defends a Minor Who Accused ‘Creepy’ Neighbors Of Using A Spying Doorbell Camera.

The Ring Video Doorbell was designed by entrepreneur Jamie Siminoff. According to the Ring blog, the company sold over 20,000 units in over 85 countries in just one year. Porch robbers have been apprehended, lives have been saved, and real-life bloopers have been revealed because to the technology. However, if the device is misused, it has a negative side.

A young woman known as “throwawayhighschoo1” took to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” thread to ask if her reaction to a neighbor’s use of his Ring camera was justified.

“I found out that my neighbors have cameras looking outside their house to the street and mini park,” the 16-year-old girl said in the viral post, “when my mom said that one of the neighbors had sent her a picture of me and my girlfriend at the park at 6pm, kinda pettily hinting that I should not be outside there at night.”

“It felt uncomfortable that my neighbor did that, and it also felt funny since I know he never does that to my straight friends that hang out there,” she explained. Even if my parents are aware that I am a lesbian, many other parents may not be aware of or accept this, and he may cause harm to someone.” A few days later, the young woman was assisting a buddy in repairing their bicycle. Later, she discovered that another neighbor had taken a screenshot from their Ring and forwarded it to her mother, “as if to insinuate I stole it?” she questioned.

She decided to take matters into her own hands and share the photographs given to her mother on the neighborhood watch Facebook page in the area.

‘Hello, neighbors!’ She wrote, “I’m OP, I go to (school), and I’m a junior!” “‘I’ve seen a local safety risk that I’d want to bring to your attention.’ Strangers have recorded me on the street or in a public park several times in the previous few weeks. I’m 16 and my boyfriend is 16, and the fact that we were being recorded in a private romantic moment when we believed we were alone made us feel very uneasy. Someone took this photo of me while I was riding my bike home alone in the evening at another time. I. This is a condensed version of the information.