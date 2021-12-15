The Internet defends a man who was labeled “homophobic” by his family for refusing to visit his “bully” stepbrother.

The internet has rallied around a Redditor who claimed in a now-viral post that his father’s family has accused him of being “homophobic” because he refuses to visit his gay stepbrother, Phil.

On Tuesday, under the handle u/ElBarto, he posted to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” section.

Before they became stepbrothers, the Redditor explained that Phil was his high school bully. The post has received over 9,100 votes and 900 comments thus far.

u/ElBartoToday, 22, mentioned at the start of his post that his parents split when he was in high school. His mother had an affair with his father and had abandoned the family to be with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, his father began dating Frida, the mother of Phil, his claimed bully.

“I pleaded with him not to be with her, I pleaded with him not to be with her, but he didn’t listen,” u/ElBartoToday stated. “Having to accompany him to their home was the toughest part.” My sister was the only person who noticed how upset I was.” u/ElBartoToday opted to live with his mother until he could move in with his older sister, Skye, because he didn’t want to live in the same house as Phil. “High school life only became worse when [he]left [his]father…” he added. u/ElBartoToday is currently enrolled in college but will graduate shortly. He decided to send his mother and father early graduation invitations, but not his stepparents. His mother accepted the invitation, but his father insisted on inviting Frida and Phil as well.

“I told him no and that it was to show him that I wasn’t homophobic.” The Redditor added, “That threw me off surprise, but I didn’t back down.”

“I told my sister about it yesterday, and she said that because Phil is gay, everyone has been urging me not to come over and visit him because I’m homophobic,” he said.

According to u/ElBartoToday, Skye said that she vehemently defends him and will continue to do so. She did, however, encourage him to reconcile with Phil since "people [they]know undoubtedly think the worst of [u/ElBartoToday]," which "hurts her." "I became enraged and told her in a disrespectful manner not to bother because I don't care."