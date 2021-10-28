The Internet defends a man who tells his wife that he is envious of his best friend’s model fiancée.

After telling his wife she was jealous of his best friend’s model fiancée, a man came to Reddit to check if he went too far with her.

The husband said in the post, which was published under the name u/throwawayhusband264 on Reddit’s popular “Am I The A**hole” topic, that he witnessed his wife make harsh comments at his best friend’s fiancée, Rachel.

“Rachel is a model and incredibly lovely,” according to the post. “My wife is not conventionally handsome, but I fell in love with her because of her wit and good nature, which I find more appealing than her excellent looks.” My wife has recently been making a lot of comments about Rachel, calling her an airhead and generally being unpleasant.” He can defend Rachel when she makes the statements in private, but he doesn’t want to shame his wife in front of other people, according to the poster.

The man stated that he and his wife had scheduled a vacation with his best friend, Matt, and Rachel, and that everyone was looking forward to spending time together. That is, until both couples began discussing the economics over dinner, and the man’s wife assured Rachel that she could “engage in the debate once the educated people are done.” The man claimed that he told his wife he was “embarrassed” and “ashamed” once they were alone. He also stated that his wife agreed that she needed to cease making the obnoxious remarks.

The couples went out for drinks the next night, and the man’s wife saw Rachel was getting a lot of attention from the males at the bar. He described her as “visibly irritated.” A male approached Rachel at one point during the night, according to throwawayhusbband264, and stated she “looked just like the model Zendaya.” “Did you mean to say Whoopi Goldberg?” his wife chuckled and responded. Rachel left the table in tears, and he went to his wife and told her she was jealous, according to the post. He followed Matt and Rachel to apologize for his wife’s statements, saying he was “ashamed of her actions.” “When I reunited with my wife, she told me I was disgusting,” the statement said. This is a condensed version of the information.