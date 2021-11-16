The internet defends a father who left his daughter at home because of her “inappropriate” wedding attire.

After a heated fight with his 19-year-old daughter over a contentious topic, a father turned to Reddit for help. On Monday, the message was shared on the “Am I the A**hole” topic, where it received over 18,000 upvotes and 2,600 comments.

Readers appeared to support the unnamed father’s position, which is supported up other specialists in the wedding industry. Many people, though, believe he might have handled the issue better.

The dad, who only goes by the online handle u/papabearaita, revealed that his youngest daughter, 19-year-old “Jill,” stays with him and his wife while she attends local college. The three were invited to a relative’s wedding last weekend—the bride was Jill’s cousin and the groom’s niece.

“The dress code was semi-formal,” the Redditor explained, “so males were required to wear suits and women wore dresses.” Jill, on the other hand, elected to defy the dress code and donned an attire that her father thought “inappropriate” for the event’s formality.

"Jill was taking her sweet time getting ready as we were getting ready to leave, and I was kind of nagging at her to get going," posted u/papabearaita. "I'm sure she was feeling the consequences of being out late the night before with pals." She was dressed in a black spaghetti strap halter-top with leggings when she was finally ready to leave." "I told her she needed to change into something else because it was not a proper outfit for her cousin's wedding," he stated. She explained that she doesn't have anything else to wear and that I have no authority over what she wears." He told her that "she clearly had other possibilities, she just didn't prepare ahead enough to figure something out," as he looked at the "dirty things on her floor and in her closet." "I warned her that wearing something… exposing and garish to their wedding was disrespectful to her cousin, the bride," he added. Jill apparently responded by calling him a "jerk." The fight ended with the Redditor telling Jill that she should "find her own way to the wedding." She inquired what that meant, and I told her that if she wanted to wear it, she could.