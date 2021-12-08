The internet chastises a Redditor for attempting to evict a noisy neighbor with children.

After posting a recent argument with their next-door neighbors, a family with two little children, on the “Am I the A**hole” topic, a Redditor went viral on the platform. Despite the fact that the family has their own unit, they claim the children are too noisy and want them expelled.

At the time of writing, the post had received over 8,000 upvotes and 2,600 comments, with many harshly criticizing the Redditor’s views.

Typically, property owners cannot be evicted from their homes; the only exception is in circumstances of foreclosure, where the bank has taken possession of the property.

Meanwhile, there are precise requirements that must be satisfied in order to evict a landlord’s tenant. According to Apartments.com, these requirements could include failing to pay rent, breaching the terms of one’s contract, or engaging in criminal conduct on the premises.

They “just moved in an apartment complex,” next door to a family of four, according to the anonymous Redditor u/Busy Swan 7499. “The kids appear to be young,” the Redditor added. “One is clearly a newborn, and the older one [is]maybe under the age of [three].”

“The family also appears to own their own flat and they don’t rent,” the irritated tenant continued.

The living arrangement has been difficult thus far, since the children are “extremely noisy” and “play a lot all day long”—however, the noise stops “during quiet hours,” which run from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. and 2-5 p.m., respectively.

“I’m not sure how they keep them quiet during quiet hours,” they added, “but the rest of the day is a nightmare.” The Redditor stated they’ve put letters on the family’s door “many times” in the hopes that the parents will stop their children from playing “out of respect for the neighbors.” “The mother knocked on my door and [apologized]for the noise, but stated it’s usual for kids to play and be loud…as long as they’re quiet during quiet hours,” they wrote. “She shouldn’t be asked to tie them down on a bed to keep them quiet all day,” the mother added. The mom apparently retaliated when the Redditor complained about the noise again. This is a condensed version of the information.