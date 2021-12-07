The internet chastises a mother for booking a hairdresser for her daughter’s wedding against her wishes.

Wedding hair can cost anything from $100 to $350 on average. According to Brides, the bride’s hair might cost up to $250, with an additional $50 to $100 for each member of the bridal party. Regardless, a bride wants to know that on the big day, everyone will look their best. That decision, according to one Redditor, resulted in a family feud.

A woman who goes by the handle “aita catlady” asked on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” thread if she was wrong for defying her mother’s wishes.

“About a month ago, I got engaged, and my fiancé and I have scheduled a date for late 2023,” she wrote. “Everyone is happy, especially my mother, who, in my opinion, is abusing her excitement to disrespect limits, but everyone (except my fiancé) insists I’m in the wrong here, so I’ve turned to Reddit for assistance.” “My mother’s acquaintance is a hairdresser,” she added. My mother has been going to her for at least 25 years, and I grew up having my hair done by her (I’ll name her Stacy). Stacy was fantastic when I was a kid, but as an adult woman, she’s…well, she’s really kind, but she’s been incapable of doing my hair for the past few years.” She went on to say that she “asked for curtain bangs and left with straight across seven-year-old bangs,” that she “asked Stacy not to use heat on my hair (to protect my natural curls), and Stacy told me I didn’t have curly hair and straightened it anyway,” and that Stacy “jokes about checking in with my parents to make sure they ‘approved’ what I was doing to my hair.” Another time, the hairdresser did something other than ask about the color because “this looks better, trust me,” she said. The huge issue arose when the Redditor’s mother requested if Stacy could do the hair for the bridal party. The woman denied it, but stated that her mother was unyielding. Still, she believed the problem had been resolved — until her mother called to share the “wonderful” news: “She had requested Stacy to do everyone’s cosmetics and hair,. This is a condensed version of the information.