The Internet chastises a father for refusing to let his daughter attend Homecoming since she didn’t ask.

The first Homecoming dance is a significant event in a student’s high school career, as it marks the beginning of their senior year. One father, however, took to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” thread to explain why he turned down his 14-year-old freshman daughter’s invitation.

“She came home one day after spending a week with her mother (we divided custody) and scribbled ‘homecoming’ on our calendar and began talking about all the preparations she’d made with her closest friend to attend homecoming together,” he said.

“Homecoming week fell on a week when she was with me. She begins to brag to my wife and me about the dress her mother bought her and how she’s matching with her friend. She had already purchased a ticket.” He went on to explain that he was “furious with her entitlement” since she made plans without asking. The guy speculated that his daughter and the girl’s mother had collaborated to buy the dress and ticket in order to compel him to let her leave.

“I want to teach her a lesson about asking first and not assuming that I’ll just let her do anything she wants,” he added. “So I informed her that if she had asked first, I would have gladly allowed her to attend her homecoming dance. But I wasn’t going to let her go because she made arrangements and bought things before even asking if she could go.” The girl was distraught, but when the guy tried to console her, his new wife stated it would “be teaching her that if she acts angry and cries, I’ll give her my attention.” Regardless, he attempted and was rejected by his daughter. Things worsened when the man’s ex-wife demanded that he repay the money spent on the outfit and ticket, but he refused. He claimed that an attorney became engaged at some point, which led to a family meeting to explore communication.

Homecoming is an American ritual that developed as a kickoff to the football season, according to Billboard. The event, which has been a tradition since the early 1900s, allowed alumni to return to their old schools.