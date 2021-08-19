The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Zac Efron’s Tiktok Debut with Jessica Alba.

Zac Efron and Jessica Alba have teamed up to promote Dubai Tourism in a series of short videos.

Off-screen, the Hollywood combo appear to have become good friends during production, with Alba even persuading Efron to appear on her TikTok – and do a dance routine.

Efron and Alba execute a routine to a Shayan remix of Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush,” which features Headie One, in the video, which has received over 12 million views so far.

“That time in #Dubai I got #zacefron to do a #tiktok dance with me… while shooting movie trailers for #dubaitourism,” she captioned the video.

Alba stated the dance routine took her at least an hour to learn and Efron only two minutes, recording the full TikTok on Instagram.

Until the very end, when they deviate from the synchronized routine and freestyle, the couple is flawlessly in rhythm.

Thousands of admirers have raced to the comments section to express their pleasure, as this is Efron’s first TikTok video.

“I love Zac Efron,” one fan exclaimed. He just keeps getting hotter.”

“He’s still got the music in him,” said a second, making a great High School Musical pun.

Others pleaded with Alba to convince Efron to create his own TikTok account, and argued whether Efron is identifiable in the video: “It took me almost to the end of the video to realize it’s Jessica and Zach,” one user remarked, echoing the sentiments of many others.

Many, though, retorted that it was clearly Alba and Efron dancing: “He actually looks the same to me?” “Do you think you’re all right?”

Alba then set a poll asking if Honey and Troy should collaborate on a film. in reference to Efron’s Troy from Disney’s High School Musical franchise and her 2003 dance flick Honey 95 percent of her fans who took part in the survey said yes, as expected.

Jessica Alba has hundreds of videos on TikTok, which she has shared with her 7.1 million followers. Alba has covered every aspect of the social networking platform, from dance routines to cookery videos to amusing comedy.

Alba and Efron have been working together in Dubai for the past year, but only official images and behind-the-scenes photos and videos have been released so far. This is a condensed version of the information.