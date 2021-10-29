The internet begs Mom to divorce her husband because he refuses to assist with child care.

One lady has said she is “on the verge of divorcing” her husband because he refuses to help her with childcare on Mumsnet, and the internet is upset on her behalf.

On October 28, a lady who goes by the handle Maiasaur wrote on the discussion-based site about how she was about to start a new job after a two-year battle of illness when “then Covid happened.”

Her husband persuaded her to stay at home with their 2-year-old because the nurseries were closed due to her husband’s recent promotion.

She went on to say: “His argument was that we needed to preserve his steady, well-paying job rather than me establishing a new, less secure job.

“As a result, I had to turn down a job offer and ended up shouldering the responsibility of childcare throughout multiple lockdowns.”

The mother of one went on to say that when the nurseries reopened, they were understaffed, and her employment offer "had long since vanished." Meanwhile, her spouse had "received another promotion." When the mother eventually acquired a job and found a childminder, they contracted coronavirus, and she had to look after her child for ten days while he was in isolation, confessing that "my new employer was not pleased." Her husband was with her at the time "I wouldn't miss a single day of work if I could. This is when he began to remark, "We can't put the highest earner's position in jeopardy; when you earn the same as me, I'll accept equal responsibility for DC."" The mother elaborated: "Of course, I'll never catch up to him now that I'm four years behind in my profession. As a result, I've been entrusted with all of the children's care. I'm not going to be able to catch up if all the childcare is on me, am I?" She said she is "resentful" of her husband, and when she sought his assistance and attempted to reach an agreement, "he was really unpleasant and said no, it's not his obligation to sort out a job for me, he can't tell me what to do," she added. She said at the end of her post: "To be honest, I'm on the verge of divorcing him in order to force him to share custody 50/50. Because we, I consented to have a child.