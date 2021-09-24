The Internet backs the woman who carved the word “adulterer” on her unfaithful husband’s gravestone.

Earlier this week, Reddit member u/One-Poetry9190 took to the “Am I the A**hole” topic to discuss an ongoing family feud—and generated a viral conversation in the process, garnering nearly 32,000 votes at the time of writing.

The key argument in the post is whether a widow who was divorced from her husband at the time of his death had the right to inscribe his gravestone with the “gravely insulting,” albeit truthful, label of “adulterer.” While the circumstance appears to be amusing on the surface, it also emphasizes the complicated nature and expression of mourning, particularly when a loved one’s infidelity is involved.

Their “father and mother had a very terrible marriage towards the end of his life,” according to Redditor u/One-Poetry9190, since “he had a long term affair with another married co-worker and had her pregnant before he passed.”

“He intended to abandon mum, flee the country, and relocate to Canada with her to begin a new life with her. They even had a house picked out.”

Things became more problematic when their father died suddenly and unexpectedly while having sex: “He suddenly died of a heart attack while having sex.”

The Redditor goes on to say that when he died, their parents were in the middle of getting divorced, but the paperwork was still incomplete. “Everything lawful was in the process of being moved. They were still happily married on paper,” they wrote.

Following his death, u/One-mother Poetry9190’s decided to take one more step against her husband by exposing his infidelity. “My mother was upset and petty and engraved his gravestone as ‘In loving remembrance of John Doe, son, husband, father, and adulterer,’” the post explained.

The adulterous husband’s family and still-pregnant partner, on the other hand, are apparently unhappy with this decision and urge u/One-Poetry9190 to correct it. The Redditor, on the other hand, is hesitant to intervene.

“I believe it’s fine, because that’s who he was. He embodied all of them. I can’t do anything because it’s my mother’s plot.”

While this website was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit thread, u/One-Poetry9190 said that their mother was inspired to carve the headstone after seeing it done in a meme.

The article has been updated. This is a condensed version of the information.