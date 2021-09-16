The Internet backs the wedding photographer who deleted the photos of the bride and groom.

Many a married couple’s most valued assets are wedding photos, which will be por over with friends and loved ones for years to come.

Yet, after revealing how she did the unimaginable and erased a married couple’s wedding images, one photographer received a startling response online.

The photographer defended her decision in a post on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread, saying she made it after being denied a 20-minute break “to get something to eat and drink.”

The photographer, writing under the moniker Icy-Reserve6995, explained in the article, which has received 17,000 upvotes and 2,200 comments, that she had been working for six hours straight when she made the request.

She claimed that they had merely consented to shoot photos as a favor to the bride and groom, who are—or were—friends of hers and had enlisted her help in order to save money.

She explained, “I’m not actually a photographer; I’m a dog groomer.” “All day, I shoot a lot of dog images to post on Facebook and Instagram; it’s “my thing,” if that makes sense.”

She consented to photograph the wedding for a flat cost of $250, which they say is “insignificant for a 10-hour event.”

She was given the responsibility of “driving around following the bride as she goes from appointment to appointment before the ceremony, shooting photos along the way” on the wedding day.

She also took pictures during the ceremony, reception, and speeches. Food was provided about 5 p.m., and the photographer was looking forward to a well-deserved break after being on their feet since 11 a.m.

The bride and groom, however, had other plans. “I was told I couldn’t eat because I needed to be a photographer, and they didn’t even save me a table,” she explained.

Despite RSVPing as a guest, she was disappointed to discover that her spot at one of the tables had been given away after she agreed to serve as photographer. Instead, she was asked to take care of the couple’s little child while they dined.

They acknowledge they were “growing fatigued” and “regretting doing this for close to nothing,” and that the venue was “unbelievably hot” at this point.

“I told the groom,” I said. This is a condensed version of the information.