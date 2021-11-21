The Internet backs a woman whose mother-in-law called her fat and demanded that she return gifts.

After being asked to return her provided gowns owing to gaining weight after pregnancy, a woman has expressed her difficult situation with her mother-in-law online.

The problem was discussed on the prominent Mumsnet forum, where it received a lot of attention and ended up on the site’s “trending” page.

The outfits, according to the daughter-in-law, were previously owned by her mother-in-law and were given as a typical wedding gift. She’s now asked for them back, stating she’ll never be able to fit into them.

“My mother-in-law said that because I’m so big now (I’m a size US 8) I should give her all of my good gowns because I’ll never fit into them again. She wants to gift a few to my sister-in-law (who is older and has enough money to purchase herself a few gowns) “a forum user said

“I told my mother-in-law that I would lose weight, but that I hadn’t tried hard enough. ‘No, you won’t, [your child]is over two years old and you’re still big,’ she replied “she continued.

The woman went on to say that giving the clothes was not a gesture of compassion in the first place, but rather “as per custom” and “the done thing.” According to the poster, her mother-in-law also informed her that she would be visiting her the next week and that she should go through her clothing and take “anything she fancies.” However, for the poster, her husband’s reaction was the icing on the cake, alleging that his response was: “Well, she’s right, and [there’s] no point in keeping stuff you can’t wear anymore.” “My own mother agrees with my mother-in-law that it’s pointless to store clothes I’ll never wear again. The truth is, I’ve never attempted dieting before. I’ve gone up two clothing sizes since [had my child]. I’m not sure why they keep making me feel like I’ll never be the same person I was before “she continued.

Even studies have revealed that strained relationships between wives and mothers-in-law are nothing new. Dr. Terri Apter, a psychologist, undertook a 20-year study on family dynamics in 2008 and discovered that 60 percent of women reported their connection with their female in-law caused them long-term dissatisfaction and stress.

Despite the fact that 75% of. This is a condensed version of the information.