The Internet backs a woman whose husband locks himself in the bedroom for four hours of “therapy.”

Outrage has erupted online over a woman’s issue surrounding her husband’s counseling practice. The post, which was placed in Reddit’s infamous “Am I the A**hole?” topic, has earned a whooping 18,000 votes and 3,700 comments since it was posted yesterday.

When contrasted to the advice and opinions of mental health specialists, the husband’s behavior, as recounted by his wife, appeared to raise some severe red flags in the eyes of readers.

Her husband recently began counseling, according to Redditor u/SantaCloseTheDoor, who self-identifies as a 34-year-old woman. She totally supports his decision.

Despite the fact that he didn’t have a specific trigger for starting treatment, she claimed “he feels too overloaded with work” and “needed to let off some steam…I 100% encouraged him and said ‘go for it.'”

She went on to say that her husband “has a tough job,” but she didn’t elaborate because she didn’t “want him to be condemned for it.”

However, things immediately became more problematic as he started counseling. “These treatment sessions have been going on for [three]months,” she added, adding that he will frequently “have [two]sessions in one day,” several times per week, and that they take place electronically, in their bedroom.

“He’d lock himself in the bedroom for hours on end, refusing to let me in,” she wrote. “I’m talking [three]to [four]hours a day,” says the speaker. “The laptop [got]slammed shut” on the two times when u/SantaCloseTheDoor entered their bedroom during his treatment sessions. “He threatened to take matters into his own hands if I came in one more time,” she claimed.

The conflict escalated when the Redditor had an emergency the day before she posted that needed her to grab something from their bedroom while her husband was in the middle of a session. She wrote, “I kept knocking but he didn’t answer so I [walked]in gently.” However, “he promptly [shut]his laptop” and appeared “enraged” after doing so. She writes, “He gets out of his chair and starts lashing out.” “I walk out, and he shuts the door behind me… I waited until his session was finished out of respect and then began arguing with him about how terrible it was of him to keep me out of the room.””He claimed he had to. This is a condensed version of the information.