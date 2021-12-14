The Internet backs a woman whose boyfriend ended their relationship because she couldn’t promise a healthy BMI.

According to the CDC, if your BMI is between 18.5 and 24.9, you are in a healthy weight range. You’re overweight if your score is between 25.0 and 29.9, and obese if your score is 30.0 or higher. BMI took on new significance for one woman after it cost her a romance.

“So, as the title suggests, my 5-year-long partner broke up with me because I refused to promise him that I’d do ‘everything in my power’ to stay within the normal BMI as long as we’re together (I’m in a healthy weight range right now, but don’t have good genetics),” wrote Redditor “holmes k” on the “TwoXChromosones” forum. “He acknowledges that I would have gained weight during pregnancy/cies, but anticipates that I will return to my normal weight/BMI afterward.” She went on to say that her ex-boyfriend “wouldn’t be able to have sex with someone overweight and thus would never be happy with anyone above the normal BMI,” and that “if I care about our relationship, I should be able to understand that slimness is important to him and should be able to prioritize my fitness above other things (e.g. career).” “His expectation, for example, is that if I am offered a wonderful managerial chance, I should turn it down if accepting it would mean I no longer have time to exercise and fight my imagined additional weight,” the woman continued. Her reasoning is because there are no assurances, as she explained.

“My point of view is that I can’t commit to stay within the ‘normal’ weight/BMI range since (a) life is so darn unpredictable, and there are literally a million reasons why a woman who works 10-11 hours a day and hopes to have children one day would struggle to lose weight,” she added. “And (b) there are more essential things/priorities in life for me, and maintaining a model physique is more of a ‘good to have’ than an end goal.” The woman concluded by expressing her “total heartbreak” at the fact that the two had already started trying to have children.

"Am I wrong here in not offering my boyfriend that promise (which realistically I might not be able to keep)?" she asked.