The Internet backs a woman who wants to report a family friend’s OB secretary for a pregnancy she didn’t know about.

After sharing in a now-viral post that she wants to report her obstetrician’s secretary for revealing her pregnancy, a lady has won Reddit’s backing.

Redditor u/TAbabyblabbermouth posted on the famous Reddit site “Am I The A**hole” that the secretary is a family friend. “WIBTA [would I be the a**hole]if I reported a family member who outed my pregnancy to her place of work?” she wondered. The post has got over 2300 comments and 17,000 votes.

“I (20F) recently discovered that I’m pregnant, which came as a shock considering I’m on [birth control],” the woman began her post. “I booked an appointment with a nearby OB who has good reviews to confirm the pregnancy, and when I came in, I was apprehensive because the woman behind the desk is a friend of my mother’s.

“I wasn’t ready to tell anyone about the baby except my [boyfriend]and obviously the doctor, so I was panicking out a little,” she said, “but my [boyfriend]promised me that she wouldn’t be able to tell my mom about the baby without my approval.”

Her suspicions were confirmed when she returned home and saw her mother waiting for her.

The woman explained, “Apparently her friend texted to congratulate her before I could even get home.”

Though her mother was unfazed by the news, the woman was enraged that the secretary had invaded her private and expressed her desire to denounce the secretary to the obstetrician. Her boyfriend and mother, on the other hand, thought that reporting the secretary was a bit harsh.

“My boyfriend agrees with me but thinks it’s Karen-ish,” she continued. “On the other hand, my mother believes her friend crossed a few lines, but reporting her and perhaps jeopardizing her job would be petty and an a**hole move.”

Regardless of their suggestions, the woman stated that she would report the secretary, whom she regarded as “possibly hazardous.”

“My family is supportive of the baby, but the outcome could have been very unpleasant if she had opened her big mouth to someone from a different kind of family,” she said.

Many commenters quickly pointed out that the secretary is a woman. This is a condensed version of the information.