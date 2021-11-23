The Internet backs a woman who used a viral post to call out her ‘incompetent’ brother-in-law.

After reporting a recent event involving her brother-in-law at an early Thanksgiving dinner, in which an argument prompted her to call him incompetent, a woman ignited a viral topic in Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” (AITA) section.

On Monday, the anonymous Redditor u/tammyloren posted her dilemma, which has already received over 20,000 votes and 1,400 comments, many of which praised her for standing up to her brother-in-law.

u/tammyloren explained in the post that her sister, 32, has a 38-year-old spouse who is the “poster child of weaponized incompetence.” Her sister and husband have four children and are expecting a fifth, according to the woman.

Weaponized ineptitude refers to a spouse purposefully doing something poorly or claiming they are unable to accomplish so that their partner bears responsibility for the activity. The term was invented in 2007 but has lately acquired popularity on TikTok.

This type of behavior is often used as a deception tactic to get a spouse out of unpleasant responsibilities and routines. According to Emily Mendez, a psychologist and mental health writer, when one partner acts unable to finish a boring duty, the other partner is more likely to accept responsibility for it.

“Weaponized ineptitude” is defined as “pretending not to know how to do something when you actually do,” according to Mendez. “It may be one person in a relationship expressing something like, ‘I don’t know how to do that.’ So I’ll hand it over to you.’ This could be construed as a form of deception.” The woman explained in the now-viral Reddit post that her sister works full-time and also handles all of the household chores, such as cooking, cleaning, and caring for the children, while her husband spends some time with them before playing video games and going to bed.

According to the post, u/tammyloren and her husband stayed with her sister and her family for roughly six weeks while their house was being renovated. She claimed they aided with some of the domestic tasks and with the children while they were there. Her sister appeared to be happier as a result of the assistance, she claimed.

