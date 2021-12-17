The Internet backs a woman who treated her husband quietly after he tattled on a ‘cultish’ neighbor.

As a result of dispute or punishment, people frequently give the “silent treatment.” “Two out of every three individuals have used the silent treatment against someone else; even more have had it done to them,” Kipling Williams, a psychology professor at Purdue University, told The Atlantic. “People use the silent treatment because they can get away with it without appearing abusive to others, and it’s highly effective in making the targeted individual feel horrible,” says one expert. A Redditor known as “u/Throwaway4773782” found herself in an awkward position with this lack of communication. She recounted an awkward incident involving herself, her husband, and the neighbor’s youngest child in the now-viral thread posted on “Am I the A**hole (AITA).”

“My husband (30M) and I (30F) recently relocated into this little town’s neighborhood, and we don’t like it. “To be honest, the entire town gives off really cult-like vibes,” she wrote. “But we’re stuck here for a while due to work, so we’re making the best of it.” “Anyway, our neighbors are…interesting,” she added. They’re extremely religious and pious. They exude severe classism and are very untrustworthy. They have six children, the youngest of whom is a 13 or 14-year-old boy. ‘James,’ we’ll call him. When his entire family is gone, my husband and I frequently hear James playing guitar in his lawn. We didn’t think much of it at the time, but he’s actually quite good.” When her husband discovered a gap in the fence between them and the “interesting” neighbors, things became complicated. “James” had been sneaking into their backyard, hiding his guitar behind the shed, he discovered. They’d seen it and deduced his slender frame could slink through the opening in the fence slats, so she’s positive it’s his.

“My hubby was in a bad mood. “He claimed he didn’t want the youngster to do it anymore because the thought of someone sneaking into our backyard gave him the creeps,” she wrote. “I agree(d), but I felt horrible for James as well. I recommended that we speak with James when his family was gone, and I was also intending on convincing James to hand over the instrument to us instead of hiding it. This is a condensed version of the information.