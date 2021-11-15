The Internet backs a woman who showed her husband a threatening text message from her mother-in-law.

Reddit has stepped in to defend a woman who claimed in a viral post that she showed her husband a threatening text from her mother-in-law.

On Sunday, the woman used the username u/throwaway-text2 to post her account in Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” forum. The post has already received over 22,000 votes and nearly 3,000 comments.

At the start of her post, the Redditor stated that she and her mother-in-law “never got along.” This is not unusual, according to clinical psychologist Carla Manly.

“Sometimes family members do not find our partners likable, and other times our partners just do not like us.”