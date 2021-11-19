The internet backs a woman who says it’s not okay for her children to refer to their stepmother as “Mom.”

Given their tragic history with one another, a mother has advised her children that calling their stepmom “mom” is not acceptable.

The woman detailed how her husband left her for her closest friend just two years ago, and the two went on to remarry in a post shared on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic, where it has been upvoted over 10,000 times. The discussion thread may be found here.

“His affair wasn’t a surprise,” she added, adding that her mother-in-law told her on their wedding day that men like him “don’t stay true.”

“What hurt the most was my closest friend’s treachery,” she wrote. “I adored this woman and thought of her as a sister.” Since then, the woman has had no contact with either her ex-husband or her former best friend, relying on a third party for all communication, while she avoids any parties they attend and celebrates all family birthdays separately.

Her children, all in their late teens or early twenties, “respect this barrier” and “know not to discuss them” in her presence.

Her 16-year-old daughter, on the other hand, recently asked if she would be alright with her “naming her stepmom’mom.'”

“I told her that no, I wasn’t comfortable with that woman being called’mom,’ but she could if she wanted to,” she wrote. “Just because I don’t agree with it doesn’t mean she can’t do it.” I won’t be offended if she refers to her mother as’mom.'” Her other kids “started getting furious” at her daughter for suggesting it, according to the Reddit post, but she shut them down.

“With my kids, I have an open and honest philosophy; I am always open and honest with them,” she stated. “Just because I don’t like something they do personally doesn’t mean I won’t let them do it.” Despite this, the woman claims her mother-in-law called her up “screaming” and accusing her of “alienating the stepmom” by refusing to be referred to as “mom.” She clarified the matter by saying that the stepmom was her “best friend for 15 years” and that the kids “considered her.” This is a condensed version of the information.