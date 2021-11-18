The Internet backs a woman who refuses to let her 600-pound brother live with her.

After a lifetime of living in the shadow of her demanding, molly-coddled younger sibling, a lady has stated that she will not take in and care for her obese brother.

In a post published to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic, where it has been upvoted 12,300 times, the woman resorted to social media to express her frustrations against both her parents and her brother. The article can be found here.

Teddy, her younger brother, was born with his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck and wasn’t breathing for “at least three minutes,” according to the post.

Despite the fact that he was unharmed in the incident, the woman claims that her parents have used it as “an excuse” for his behavior, which she claims turned her childhood into “a living hell.”

Every time she tried to speak up, her parents would remind her that “he died coming into this world,” from feeding him candy to letting him open her presents on her birthday.

Teddy’s tantrums, abuse, fits, and bad behavior had to be endured, she wrote. “I was penalized if I touched a single hair on his head, while Teddy got away with whatever he did.” The situation became so awful, according to the Redditor, that she moved out of the house at the age of 15 to live with other family members.

She stated she had limited contact with her parents and Teddy, who is 26, now that she is 35. When Teddy turned 18 and “decided he wanted to be a competitive eater,” the issue became much more problematic. According to the mother, this soon developed into “simply eating,” with Teddy now weighing in at around 600 pounds. Her parents are having severe problems as a result of her weight gain.

“He is unable to work and lives with our parents, who continue to provide for him and pay for everything,” she stated. “My parents rarely leave the house because Teddy demands round-the-clock care.” As a result, her parents were unable to attend her wedding and have only seen their grandchildren a few times at family gatherings.

Teddy recently had a severe fall and wound up in the hospital, so things have taken yet another turn. His, during a visit to see him. This is a condensed version of the information.