The internet backs a woman who refuses to have her mentally ill sister serve as a bridesmaid.

A woman who has spent much of her life caring for her elder sister, who has “serious mental health challenges,” as the Redditor put it in her post, chose to leave her out of her wedding party. Her action, however, drew some criticism from family members.

TiredSister87524 said in her post on the “Am I the A**hole” topic, which earned over 12,000 votes, claiming she took care of her sister when they were children since their mother was busy caring for their father after he suffered a stroke. Despite the fact that TiredSister87524 has two brothers, she claims they are much older and have their own careers.

She made sure her sister took her prescriptions and kept an eye out for signs of hallucinations and delusions, according to the Redditor.

“My mother is now my sister’s primary caregiver, but I’m frequently called upon to assist her because I know her so well,” she stated.

The Redditor got engaged, but she decided not to invite her sister to her wedding.

“The worst part is that I don’t particularly like my sister. I believe I did once, but I’ve spent so much emotional energy on her over the years that I’ve simply burned out “TiredSister87524 expressed her dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs.

In her essay, she reflected on various painful situations she had with her sister. TiredSister87524 commented that her sister once called her the night before a big interview and said she was going to jump off a bridge, causing the Redditor to drive four hours and miss the interview. She also claimed that her sister seduced her boyfriend and that she used the Redditor’s credit card to spend more than $10,000.

“I know it’s not her fault,” TiredSister87524 commented, “but all I feel towards her is apathy.” “She can be so kind to me at times, but it never lasts, and I’ve learnt to tolerate her rather than like or loathe her.” The Redditor explained that she didn’t inform the rest of her family about her actual feelings for her sister, and they were disappointed when they heard she wouldn’t be a bridesmaid.

Her cousins on both sides had their sisters as bridesmaids, therefore she was violating family tradition, according to TiredSister87524.

No one, according to a question and answer article published by The Knot. This is a condensed version of the information.