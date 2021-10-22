The Internet backs a woman who refuses to cook her husband breakfast at 5 a.m.

In a now-viral Reddit post titled “Am I The A**hole,” a lady with the pseudonym u/Legal-ad4575 claimed that her husband believes she should wake up at 5 a.m. every day to prepare him a nice, fresh breakfast as part of her already hectic schedule.

“I asked why he couldn’t do it himself because he used to [do]everything, and he gave me two reasons.” 1. He is no longer unemployed; he is now the breadwinner, and his duty is to support the family. She added, “He claims he barely gets ready and has little time to prepare himself breakfast.”

Many Reddit users defended the wife, arguing that the request was excessive and that the husband should be responsible for his own breakfast.

“Toasting a bagel or grabbing a protein bar for the vehicle ride takes less than 5 minutes.” One reviewer remarked, “I don’t know anyone who has a hot breakfast every day.”

Her husband, she adds, continues to bring it up, claiming it is part of her “work.”

“I reminded him that I can’t be expected to wake up at 5 a.m. after staying up all night with the baby,” she wrote. “I reminded him of what I do during the day because it is a job, and a [tough]one at that.”

When she told him she believed he was taking advantage of her, he responded by calling her “unbelievable,” despite the fact that he is the one who brings in the money for the family.

She added, “He claimed I was being unfair and unsupportive of his taking on a new job, and I was not honoring my end of the bargain.”

In a subsequent modification to the post, the poster explained her husband’s exact breakfast preferences.

“He dislikes pre-made [sic]items and prefers a fresh breakfast consisting of ham, pancakes, and freshly squeezed fruit juice.” When we were both unemployed, I used to make a complete breakfast.” One reader pointed out that the most troubling aspect of the article was how he continued to flaunt his new profession and role as “breadwinner” in front of her.

“However, I must admit that I concur. This is a condensed version of the information.