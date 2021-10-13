The Internet backs a woman who refuses to attend her sister’s wedding because of the high cost of the gifts.

After claiming in a now-viral Reddit post that she would no longer be attending her sister’s wedding because the bride-to-be expected a “very, very expensive” wedding gift, a lady received an outpouring of sympathy online.

The gift would cost about $5,000, according to the ad, which is significantly more than the usual amount of money experts recommend family members spend on a wedding gift.

“AITA [am I the a**hole]for saying I won’t go to my sisters [sic]wedding after she demanded a certain gift?” a lady with the pseudonym u/Naviers2 asked on the Reddit topic “Am I The A**hole.” There have been over 11,000 votes and over 1,500 comments on the topic.

“She [my sister]sent my husband and me a link to this gift she wanted us to buy for her around three weeks ago. “It was a very expensive and unusual wedding gift,” the poster stated. “However, she stated that this was the item she wanted us to purchase for her.”

“My husband replied that we liked the tip and that we would keep that in mind while purchasing her gift,” the posting said. “She said no, it wasn’t a recommendation; it was exactly what she wanted us to buy.” The poster claimed that her sister was seeking for a $4,900 gaming PC in answer to a curious remark.

The poster added that she and her husband did not have the funds to purchase the computer, but she promised her sister that they would look for something similar. The bride, on the other hand, was unyielding.

“She said we needed to bring a gift, and this is what she’ll accept,” the ad said. After further back-and-forth, the poster informed her sister that she would no longer be attending her wedding.

Some wedding gurus advise that family members spend more on a wedding present than the average guest.

The typical wedding present is roughly $100, according to Brides. “You may choose to spend more—about $150 per person (or $200 from a couple) if you’re particularly close or related to the couple (and have the wiggle room in your budget),” according to the publication.

