The Internet backs a woman who moved in with her brother’s pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Commenters have rallied around a woman who said she allowed her brother’s pregnant ex-girlfriend to live with her and her husband in a now-viral post.

The woman described her younger brother as “a little bit of a jerk to women” on Reddit’s popular “Am I The A**hole” thread on Wednesday, under the moniker u/rrraaaqq. The post has received over 7,700 up-votes and 760 comments thus far.

She stated at the start of her post that she and her husband purchased a four-bedroom house with the goal of filling it with children. However, things did not proceed as planned.

“Unfortunately, we lost our daughter at 33 weeks pregnant, and after a few more miscarriages, we accepted that we would not be able to have biological children,” she wrote.

She and her husband now have two vacant rooms that they utilize as storage. When she found out that her younger brother had broken up with his girlfriend after becoming pregnant with her—and that his ex-parents girlfriend’s had kicked her out as a result of the pregnancy—u/rrraaaqq welcomed her brother’s ex to live with her and her husband.

“My brother lashed out at me and told me it was highly inappropriate for his ex-girlfriend to live with me, that I’m just trying to replace my dead one with her kid, and that if she lives in my house, I’ll choose her over him,” she claimed.

“My parents agree that having her live with me was highly improper, that it was none of my business what happened to her, and that I was compromising my relationship with my brother by doing so,” she said.

