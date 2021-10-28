The Internet backs a woman who gave formula to a breast-feeding sister-in-law.

A woman stated on the internet that she had recently purchased infant formula for her sister-in-law, who was having difficulty breastfeeding. According to the woman, the choice has caused a significant rift in the family, but netizens have rushed to her defense.

“AITA [am I the a**hole]for giving my sister-in-law baby formula?” said Redditor u/Strawberry-Fixer8911 in the popular Reddit community “Am I The A**hole.” Over 17,000 votes and approximately 3,300 comments have been cast on the topic.

Her sister-in-law had recently given birth but was having difficulty breastfeeding, according to the 18-year-old Redditor. As a result, a cousin called Rachel came in to assist.

“Our cousin Rachel was around a lot,” u/Strawberry-Fixer8911 noted, “since my SIL is having problems nursing and Rachel is a huge believer in it and is helping her.” “I offered to assist them…and on Saturday they requested me to accompany them to the grocery store because no home delivery slot was available.” When she dropped off the goods, though, u/Strawberry-Fixer8911 was taken aback by how fatigued her sister-in-law appeared.

“She resembled the undead in every way. She was barely awake and hadn’t washed, and she was practically crying from frustration. The fact that she looked so horrible frightened me “stated by u/Strawberry-Fixer8911. “I didn’t want to butt in at first, but it annoyed me so much that I returned to the store and purchased a can of baby formula. I reasoned that it would give her a respite and allow my niece to eat.” When u/Strawberry-Fixer8911 told her sister-in-law that it was OK to give her child formula, she said she started “weeping” because “no one told her it was good not to breastfeed.” “She felt so horrible because Rachel butting in and no one telling her formula was okay,” u/Strawberry-Fixer8911 said.

u/Strawberry-Fixer8911 claimed she finally persuaded her sister-in-law to shower and sleep after screaming at her brother for not helping his wife. Her brother then told their cousin Rachel and each pair of parents to “butt out” with the rest of their family. So that they may both sleep, the husband and wife now take turns nursing the infant.

“My parents and Rachel are enraged,” u/Strawberry-Fixer8911 stated. This is a condensed version of the information.