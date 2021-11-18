The Internet backs a woman who discovered her husband’s ex-wedding wife’s ring.

The internet is upset after a lady posted on Mumsnet that her husband lied about proposing with the identical engagement ring he used for his ex-girlfriend.

The woman, who goes under the screen name Ring222, said on the discussion-based site on November 28 that she had been married for a few years and that she and her husband had one child.

She had long suspected that the ring with which her husband proposed “was the one he gave his ex,” who is also the mother of her stepchild.

“I knew he still had the ring when we first met because he found it while we were getting rid of a lot of stuff when we moved in together,” she claimed.

“It’s been about 7 years since that happened!” He said he’d just gotten rid of the ring after it vanished.” The woman went on to say that she was curious about what he did with it, and that when she asked him about it, he “skirted around” the subject.

“I asked him bluntly a few months later and he said definitely not, he purchased mine from X shop in a nearby town and went expressly with a buddy to choose it etc etc,” she went on to say.

“Anyway, to cut a long tale short, it’s now been established that it’s the same ring.”

“I’d have been pleased with anything,” the Mumsnet user said at the end of her post, requesting the forum’s heir opinion and expressing her displeasure with the finding.

“However, I’m annoyed that he lied, and to be honest, I’m also annoyed that it’s the ring he gave to another woman.”

“In a way, I’m ashamed as well; here is the mother of his children, who hasn’t always been good to me; heaven alone knows whether she’s noticed it, but if she has, it makes me wince.” It’s the kind of stuff she’d like to know that I’m not aware of.” Over 300 words of advise and support have been left on the site in response to the frustrated mother’s story, with the majority of individuals appalled by her husband’s treatment of her.

“I would be wounded too, from the deception and the gesture,” one Mumsnet user, Starrynight87, remarked.

"It would definitely disturb me too," another participant, AFS1, remarked. I don't believe you're acting irrationally."