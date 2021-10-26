The Internet backs a teen who refuses to be a ‘team player’ for her younger siblings in the family.

The oldest kid may be held up as an example for their younger siblings, but for some, this expectation may be excessive.

A teen wrote a post on the popular Subreddit “Am I the A**hole” in which she expressed her dissatisfaction with her parents’ expectations.

TayverMiles claimed in her post, which has nearly 15,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, that her parents despise her because she was born when they were both 19 years old. Her parents began having more children when she was eight years old, and she became one of five children.

“My siblings are adored by them.” They go above and beyond in their support of them. “I’ve always done it,” TayverMiles wrote. “And they expect me to not only be cool with it, but to go above and beyond for them as well.” Her parents told her she wasn’t a “team player” or a “decent sister,” according to the 17-year-old. TayverMiles stated that she saves her money rather than spending it on her siblings, which irritates her parents. When the Redditor’s sister desired a certain Halloween costume but her parents couldn’t afford it, things came to a head.

As her parents had requested, the Redditor declined to pay for the outfit.

“When I said no again, my parents blew out and told me I wasn’t being a team player and that I should want the best for my brothers,” TayverMiles wrote. “They told me that I should love my siblings so much that I would go out of my way to make their lives better.” I should also quit being selfish and immature.” TayverMiles told her parents that it wasn’t her obligation to provide for her brothers because she didn’t receive the same treatment.

She wrote, “They said it wasn’t their fault they didn’t want to have me.” “I told them it wasn’t mine,” says the narrator. That I had no say in whether or not I was born or retained.” The disagreement was overheard by TayverMiles’ siblings, who expressed their displeasure that she is “not more affectionate and invested in them,” prompting TayverMiles to inquire if she was mistaken.

Redditors from all across the world poured into the comments section to show their support.

One comment read, “NTA, not in the least.” “You have nothing to do with it.” This is a condensed version of the information.