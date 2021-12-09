The internet backs a teen who blames her grandparents for her Korean culture’s lack of acceptance.

After revealing a disagreement she had with her grandparents on Reddit’s famed “Am I The A**hole” topic, a teen girl became viral.

In less than 20 hours, the Redditor known simply as u/Aggressive-Duty6000 earned over 17,000 votes and 1,200 comments on her post.

The 16-year-old Redditor claimed in the post that she is half Korean and half German yet seems to be white.

“My mother was an alcoholic, and she and my father separated when I was two,” the post stated. “Mom went to Germany, leaving me with my father. My family’s greatest embarrassment is me. My father is the firstborn son; his marriage to my mother was his rebellious stage, and while he could pretend he never married her, he couldn’t deny the fact that I existed. I serve as a constant reminder of his failure.” Her father quickly married a Korean woman and they had four children: one daughter and three sons, according to u/Aggressive-Duty6000. She went on to say that she grew raised with her grandparents, who blamed her bad behavior on her “white side.” “I always heard remarks like ‘we can’t expect the white kid to behave,’ ‘rude like westerners,’ and so on,” according to the article. “If one of my siblings did anything wrong and I was accused for ‘influencing them with my western beliefs’ and ‘guiding the nice Koreans astray,’ I would be furious.” She also claimed that she was never allowed to partake in the Korean holiday Chuseok and was instead told by her grandparents to stay in her room.

“I attempted to be as Korean as possible for most of my life,” the post stated. “I dyed my natural blond hair brown, wore brown contact lenses to disguise my blue eyes, and so on.” “It didn’t help that I was the only white kid for kilometers in a rural area of South Korea. Bullying was unrelenting.” Parents.com quoted Monica Brown, an author and professor at Northern Arizona University who specializes in multiethnic literature, as saying that parents should avoid using fractions to describe “percentages” of a race to their mixed-race children.

Brown told Parents, “The language of fractions tells mixed youngsters that they are not quite one race and not quite another.” Brown proposes that children be encouraged to claim all aspects of their culture.

In the, u/Aggressive-Duty6000 said. This is a condensed version of the information.