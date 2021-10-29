The internet backs a Redditor who secretly recorded his parents’ favoritism.

Family dynamics differ, and parenting can have a significant impact.

Just-a-Big-Thing, a Reddit user,

After finding that his parents were intending to pay for his brother’s college tuition but not for his, Brother took to the “Am I the A**hole” Subreddit and taped and shared a conversation he had with them.

While he was not unloved, he noted in his article, which received over 15,000 votes and over 1,000 comments, that his parents preferred his younger brother.

Just-a-Big-Brother wrote that he was working full-time and taking a gap year to save money for community college tuition. He did, however, overhear his parents discussing their plans to pay for his brother’s college tuition.

He stated, “I covertly recorded the talk from behind the corner and then came out and asked my parents why they were [going to]pay for my brother’s college but not mine.”

Just-a-Big-Sibling wrote that his parents told him that his brother needed additional help, unaware that he was recording the conversation. He stated his parents became enraged after he prodded them further and asked “why things have always been this way.” Just-a-Big-Brother went on to say that his father had proposed that he move out because they were “tired of keeping a roof over my head.” He walked out of the room and shared the video on two social media sites. His parents discovered the video a few hours later, and he said that his father was “screaming” at him. His grandparents called him and came to visit the next day, according to the Redditor.

“My parents were compelled to sit on the couch and look at their feet while being warned off,” he added. “It was then that I discovered they had been receiving money from my grandparents for years to help with family costs.” Just-a-Big-Brother said that his brother was at a loss for what to do, but that he did see how their parents handled him. He went on to say that his parents apologized, but that it seemed forced.

Just-a-Big-Brother was granted a home to live by his grandparents, and his parents would no longer receive monthly payments.

“I was told by my father.” This is a condensed version of the information.