The Internet backs a neighbor who put a teen in jail for a night to teach him a lesson.

When is it appropriate to call the cops on a neighborly dispute? In a post on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” section, an individual known as @Storm Lady asked if they were in the wrong for calling the cops on their teenage neighbor after repeatedly warning him not to hang out on their roof.

In the now-viral post, Lady revealed that they had recently purchased the apartment complex where they lived and shared it with another family of two parents and two sons. The poster is single and lives on the second level, while the family resides on the first.

According to the post, @Storm Lady was on the balcony one day when she overheard the husband whining that he wanted to buy the house but had been beaten to it. @Storm Lady has transformed her roof into a garden, complete with flowers, vegetable plants, and chairs after a few months of remodeling.

“One day as I was walking out the door, I saw my next-door neighbor, who asked to visit the garden with her sons,” @Storm Lady explained. “I proudly displayed it and assumed that was the end of it.” That, however, was not the end of it. The furnishings on the roof had been changed, and some of the flowers had been cut, according to @Storm Lady. That’s when they put up a camera on the roof, which captured footage of the adolescent sons and some of their friends jumping over the fence into @Storm Lady’s part.

They had a talk with the boys’ parents, according to @Storm Lady, and they asked them to stop going on their part of the roof. They explained that they don’t come home very frequently and that “if something happened, there would be no way to open the door to save them (metal door with a large padlock).” The guys, however, continued to climb onto the roof and allegedly began killing the plants as a form of vengeance for “lying on them.” “As a result, I issued an ultimatum to their mother,” the post stated. “Either they stop or I’m going to call the cops. She sneered and referred to me as an entitled b*tch.” The next time the camera caught a glimpse of the boys on the roof, @Storm Lady called the cops to report a break-in. This is a condensed version of the information.