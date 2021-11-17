The Internet backs a mother whose teen stepson threw away her infant’s baby formula in a bid for vengeance.

After an incident with her 16-year-old stepson, a disgruntled lady resorted to Reddit to vent her frustrations. The post has subsequently gone viral, with over 1,000 comments and 10,000 upvotes. Readers are now commenting on the incident’s aftermath, which involves not just the Redditor and her stepson, but also the woman’s infant daughter’s health and well-being.

The 37-year-old, who goes by the handle u/Some-Issues3765, explained in her post that she and her spouse have been married for three years. Her spouse has a six-month-old baby with the Redditor and has a teenage son, Thomas, from a previous relationship. She went on to say that Thomas can be “stubborn and temperamental at times,” and that she “[handles]everything around the house” because her husband is frequently away on business. Thomas recently asked his stepmom whether he could throw a party at their house, which sparked the incident. He planned on inviting up to 16 individuals, she said in her article.

“I discussed this with his father, and we decided against it because we have a newborn in the house, and having 16+ people in the house at the same time wasn’t [safe],” the Redditor stated. However, their choice was not well received by their stepson.

“Thomas pitched a fit and insisted that he had already sent out invitations,” she stated. “I told him it was his fault for doing so without contacting us.” “He was upset for [two]days and didn’t eat.” Things quickly became tense. “I noticed my daughter’s formula was missing yesterday morning,” u/Some-Issues3765 explained. “I checked everywhere, but there were traces of it on the floor once I entered the bathroom. I was taken aback.” “I questioned Thomas about what had happened, and he stated flatly that he flushed it all down the toilet to get revenge at me and only me for forbidding him from holding the party,” she wrote.

Baby formula is highly prized, and its absence can be traumatic. In addition to depriving the newborn of food for an extended length of time, the act may have financial consequences that are difficult to manage. According to Parents, the cost of baby formula for a child’s first year in the United States is between $1,200 and $1,500 in the United States, according to the US Office of the Surgeon General. This is a condensed version of the information.