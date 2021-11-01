The internet backs a mother who adopted her sister’s child when she demanded her ‘daughter back.’

A lady took to Reddit to explain why she had threatened to file a restraining order against her sister, and the internet backed her up.

The post was shared on the “AmItheA**hole” site, where users seek advice on whether or not they had done inappropriately.

The woman begins by revealing that she adopted her younger sister’s child after her younger sister became pregnant and “intended to abort it but instead chose to retain it and give it away for adoption.”

“My sister likewise declared that she isn’t fit to be a mother and has been vocal about going childfree,” the woman revealed.

Her kid is now 11 years old, according to the 32-year-old mother, and “we’ve never had issues with our family dynamic for years.”

Her sister’s “position has altered” now that she, the Redditor, is pregnant.

She said, ” “My sister claims she wants ‘her’ daughter back now that I’m having my own biological child.

“I was stunned, and I told her that wasn’t going to happen since the child was officially adopted by my husband and me, and she had grown up with me as her mother.

“She claims I kidnapped her child by taking advantage of her young age when she became pregnant, but I reminded her that she chose to give the child up for adoption. She demands that the child be returned and that she be treated as a mother.” The anxious mother continued, saying: “She’s also threatened to tell the kid the truth if we don’t follow her instructions. Legally, she has no recourse, but I don’t want my child to be traumatized by the truth being revealed in this manner.” “My husband and I threatened a restraining order,” she wrote at the end of the post. “I am not willing to back down since protecting our kid and family is our top concern,” the woman said, adding that her parents believe she and her sister have equal rights to the child and that they should compromise. On Reddit, the post has received over 16,800 upvotes and 1,885 comments since it was posted on October 30.

