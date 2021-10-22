The Internet backs a man who used a golf club to chip his neighbors’ dog’s poop back into their yard.

In a humorous Reddit post, a man claimed that he chipped his neighbors’ dog’s excrement back into their yard using a golf clup. Though there are other, less revolting ways to keep another person’s dog from pooping in your yard, commentators praised this Redditor’s inventive approach.

On Thursday, Redditor u/ExplodedBrief asked in the famous Reddit forum “Am I The A**hole,” “AITA [am I the a**hole]for chipping dog poop into my neighbor’s front yard.” The post has already received over 10,000 likes.

The post began, “I bought my house about three months ago.” “I spotted a couple dozen lumps of dried dog doo on one side of my front yard when I first moved in. I went out and scooped them up with a plastic bag over my hand before I mowed for the first time.” The next day, the Redditor saw that more had accumulated. It didn’t take him long to figure out that his neighbor’s dog was the cause of the unpleasant waste.

“I didn’t know my neighbors very well when I moved in, so I was hesitant to approach them with this kind of problem right away,” he added. “I waited a few weeks, but I made sure to pick up the poop while my neighbors were out.” When the opportunity arose, he started up a conversation with his next-door neighbor and informed him that the dog had been urinating on his grass. His neighbor, according to the Redditor, just laughed it off and blamed it on someone else’s cat.

However, the Redditor was certain that his neighbor’s dog was to blame. As a result, he “taught” his video doorbell camera to look for “poop.” He claimed, “Within a week, I had a substantial collection of video footage convicting my neighbor’s dog.”

He then confronted his next-door neighbor’s wife about the scenario, but she denied everything as well. That’s when he decided to use his imagination.

“I took a pitching wedge from my golf bag and chipped dog feces from my front yard into my neighbor’s yard.” I could work on my short game in addition to tackling my immediate problem,” he remarked.

"This carried on for quite a while." It became into a weekly ritual that I grew to enjoy.