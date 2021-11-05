The Internet backs a man who threw his husband’s dinner in the trash in a fit of rage.

The internet has rallied around a man who took to Reddit to explain why he threw his husband’s supper in the trash.

The post was shared on the “AmItheA**hole” site, where people seek advice on whether or not they acted appropriately.

The man begins by noting that they have a “very small kitchen,” and that he has regularly urged his husband to stay away from him while he is making dinner because “there’s just no room for two people.”

The husband “constantly rejects this request,” the Redditor continued.

He went on to say: “He walked into the kitchen at a vital juncture last night, while I was cooking in the frying pan and preparing food at the counter.

“I was just waiting for him to move from in front of the stove so I could get to it.

“Then he replied, ‘This appears to be on fire, are you going to do anything?'”

The man yelled at his husband to get up and move “exasperated” but this only resulted in his “teaching me not to yell at him, that it’s his kitchen too, and he has every right to be in there, etc.”

“The food in the pan was completely charred by the time he finished. So I tossed it in the trash and ordered him to go make his own fn meal in his own kitchen.” The irritated home cook ended his rant by wondering if he had over the line.

The story has received over 11,400 upvotes and 1,155 comments on Reddit since it was posted on November 4th.

The majority of people supported the man’s behavior, like CakeEatingRabbit, who said: “My petty remedy would be to simply leave the kitchen and cease cooking whenever he does this. Make a meal for yourself. Consume cereal. Don’t be petty. Consistency is key.” Immaeaglet, another person, added: “Why didn’t he do something when he saw it was on fire? He comes across as obnoxious.” “He knows the kitchen is too small, and he knows you can’t walk through stuff, so he understood what he was doing,” Treeaisle typed. SufficientPick7252 made the following observation: “Because he wouldn’t move, you tossed away something that had been burned. If it was on fire, he might have easily inquired what he could do to help. This is a condensed version of the information.