The internet backs a man who tells his ex-daughter girlfriend’s why he can’t see her any longer.

A father who is going through a difficult split has been praised for being honest with his ex-kid partner’s about why he is unable to see her.

The man revealed his predicament on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole?” topic, where he was one of the roughly 7% of American adults who live with a partner they are not married to, up from 3% in 1995, according to Pew Research Center.

He explained in his post, which has been upvoted 10,600 times, that he had broken up with Cara, his girlfriend of nine years.

Layla, Cara’s 14-year-old daughter, is her only child. Since she was five years old, the man had been a part of her life, and the two had been together “Before his relationship with her mother ended, he was ‘ridiculously close.’

He added, “Layla has never met her biological father, yet she considers me her father and refers to me as dad.” “I think of her as my daughter.” Cara told him she didn’t want to have any more children, so he broke up with her four months ago, he said. “We attempted to work it out, but couldn’t,” he said, “since I wanted more children and Cara didn’t.”

Cara is said to have accused the man of “choosing blood over her and Layla” after their breakup. As a result, she refuses to let him see Layla.

He went to a lawyer, who told him that he had “no rights to see Layla if Cara disapproves” because he was simply the mother’s ex-boyfriend.

The couple didn’t marry because “we, especially Cara, don’t really believe in the idea of marriage,” according to the man, but the idea of formally adopting Layla was discussed “It simply never occurred to me.

“I’ve been her father, and everyone knows it,” he wrote.

Layla, on the other hand, came up at his workplace “very agitated” last month, having skipped school to visit him. “She felt deceived since I didn’t come to visit her,” he explained. “She felt abandoned, as if her father (me) didn’t care about her or love her.” The man had no choice but to tell her, “I love her more than anything, and she’ll always be my daughter, even if I can’t see her.” He also told Layla that he couldn’t see her “legally” until her mother agreed.

