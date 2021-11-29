The Internet backs a man who refuses to let his parents move back home after he was kicked out years ago.

After nearly two decades, a guy took to Reddit to reveal that his parents have not only returned to his life, but also wish to live with him. He posted to the “Am I The A**Hole” forum under the pseudonym u/OutrageousIndian in a post that has received over 13,000 votes.

After he said he was expelled out at the age of 17 because he didn’t want to be a doctor, the internet backed his decision to decline their request. Alternatively, he told them he intended to pursue a career in acting and social media, which led to a 17-year break in communication with his parents.

“Being a doctor is the only acceptable job in their eyes,” the Redditor added, “and everything else is treated with literal desertion.”

During the COVID pandemic, he stated they reconnected and learned that his parents would be returning to Sydney, Australia, where he lived.

“They never asked me how my acting career / social media stuff went throughout the last two years, and basically believed I was just slumming it in Sydney,” he wrote. “To their credit, they were correct in claiming that I didn’t’make it big’ in acting [maybe the world wasn’t ready for an Indian major character in a mainstream film…], or perhaps that I didn’t make it at all. However, as an investment banker, I’made it big’ and was recently promoted to partner at the firm where I work.” According to data from India’s National Sample Survey (NSS), over 80% of elderly widows and widowers live with their children, according to the BBC in 2020. Even if a son has moved out of his parent’s home after marriage, “sons continue overwhelmingly take care of their widowed parent, even if they had been living in a nuclear household before,” according to the report. Multi-generational houses are widespread, according to the Redditor, and parents usually reside with their eldest child.

In modifications to the post and comments to those who saw it thereafter, he revealed more about his family’s past, stating that he grew up in an exceedingly strict household.

Despite the fact that his parents were returning due of his mother’s “$750k a year career,” he claimed they understood they could. This is a condensed version of the information.