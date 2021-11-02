The Internet Backs a Man Who Refused to Give His Cousin His Inherited House.

After hearing about one man’s family crisis, readers are weighing in. He recently received a house when his grandma passed away, according to his post on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” section. His cousin, on the other hand, believes she should inherit the house and has begged him to do so for her and her two children.

The story has gotten a lot of attention, with more than 14,000 upvotes and 2,200 comments as of this writing.

The original poster, u/Target-Expensive, described himself as a 27-year-old man who inherited a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home. His grandma died lately and left him the house in her estate.

Prior to her death, the Redditor’s grandmother “was in risk of losing the house due to unpaid taxes,” according to the Redditor.

“She requested assistance from several family members, but none responded,” he wrote.

“I was in college at the time,” the Redditor explained, adding that he handed her $1,500 to “pay the debt.”

“She said thank you,” he said, but the two “never talked about it again.”

“After all, I didn’t want my grandmother to be homeless,” he added. “That was roughly 8 years ago,” says the narrator. In exchange, the mansion appears to have been left in his name. “Fast forward to today, and I’m now the proud owner of a home in the heart of Atlanta,” he said, describing the home as “great real estate.” He remarked, “I plan on moving in at the end of the month after completing some basic cleaning and restoration.”

While the Redditor did not specify the home’s value, it is most certainly a coveted asset. According to Zillow, Atlanta real estate has increased in value by 15% in the last year, and the median price of a property in the city is $349,162, according to their home value index.

However, the scenario is complicated by the Redditor’s cousin, who is a single mother with two children. He wrote, “She is furious with me because I got the house.” The relative reportedly defended her claim by claiming that because the Redditor doesn’t have any children, he doesn’t require a large home.

“Not only did I think she was crazy, but so did a lot of our relatives.” This is a condensed version of the information.