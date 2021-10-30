The Internet backs a man who persuaded his niece to call off their engagement because her fiancé is poor.

A father is receiving accolades online after his advise led his young niece to not only end her engagement, but also to end her relationship with her fiance.

Even more astonishing, rather than using words of wisdom to sway her decision, he did so by analyzing the facts to show how difficult their lives would be financially.

Although this method was unique, it garnered him support on social media.

The father claimed that his niece, 19, got engaged after dating her fiance for four months in a post on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread.

This enraged her father, who promised that if she married him, he would “stop financing her life.” He explained that his niece is “very privileged” and yet reliant on her parents for financial support.

It’s a scenario that’s not uncommon in the United States, according to a Pew Research Center research published in 2018 that revealed only 24% of young individuals were financially independent by the age of 22 or younger, compared to 32% in 1980.

While the niece in issue acknowledged that living without her father’s financial support would be “tough,” she believed she could “manage” because she “liked” her fiance.

Instead of voicing his disapproval, the man, like his brother, chose to offer to assist her in budgeting for the possibility of her becoming engaged.

His niece was “excited” about the concept, he added, but complications came quickly.

For example, she had no idea how much money her fiance made, and when she asked him, he was “shady” and refused to answer.

The man stated he progressively began to demonstrate her how much goods “really” cost after deciding to base it on an anticipated wage of 16 dollars an hour and imagining that she would have a job of equal standing.

Though he admitted to making some “quite generous assumptions” in order to establish a basic financial plan that was probably “rosier” than reality, he claimed it rapidly “dawned” on his niece that she would have to make “major lifestyle changes.”

"I believe it dawned on her how profoundly different dating and marrying someone without money would be."