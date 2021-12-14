The internet backs a father who told his wife not to give their sick daughter any more chores.

After discussing a quarrel with his wife over the burden his daughter with schizophrenia had around the house, a parent went viral on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic.

u/Kind Meat 1451 noted in his post, which has nearly 9,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, that he has three stepchildren with his current wife, and that they tend to do more housework than his daughter, who is his wife’s stepdaughter. He did, however, write that his daughter’s prescription causes tiredness.

“All I ask of my daughter is that she cleans her room and gets decent grades,” the Redditor stated. “I know her medication keeps her exhausted all day, and school has already sapped her motivation to do anything.” The Sleep Health Foundation stated that various schizophrenia drugs can make people sleepy.

This generated some difficulty between u/Kind Meat 1451 and his wife, who is resentful that his daughter does more housework than her children.

When the Redditor departed on a week-long business trip, everything came to a head. When he returned home, he discovered his daughter mopping the kitchen floor and his wife standing near the front door.

“I became enraged and demanded to know what was going on,” u/Kind Meat 1451 stated. “She claimed she was instructing my daughter on how to ‘not be a slob.'” I told her that she doesn’t get to choose her responsibilities, just like I don’t get to choose my stepchildren’s cores.” One of the boundaries stepparents should consider, according to Parents Magazine, is assuming a position of authority.

Teenagers and school-aged children are more likely to reject a stepparent’s attempts at authority, according to the study. Instead, professional psychologist JoAnne Pedro-Carroll, Ph.D. suggests that a stepparent should be a supporting resource for their partner as well as the child. She believes that stepparents must earn their stepchildren’s respect.

Many comments supported u/Kind Meat 1451, who noted that he may be wrong because he doesn’t ask his daughter to perform as many chores as his stepchildren.

A Redditor’s wife should seek counseling, according to a commenter who claimed to have schizophrenia themself.

“It’s an honest truth that the other people in the house may have to shoulder a bit more responsibility at times, but it’s because your daughter has a. This is a condensed version of the information.