The internet backs a father who publicly chastised a school nurse after his diabetic daughter passed out.

Reddit has stepped up to support a father who openly chastised his daughter’s school nurse.

According to the man’s Reddit post — which was submitted under the moniker u/AITAGlucoseFather in the popular topic “Am I The A**hole” — his diabetic daughter fainted on the school bus and was transported to the hospital. The post has approximately 11,000 votes and over 1,500 comments thus far.

“My daughter has T1D [type 1 diabetes]and has been diagnosed since she was five years old,” the parent began his message. “We’ve had a 504 plan in place at her school since before she was diagnosed. Every year, I have conferences with teachers, as well as her new nurse and administrative personnel, as she started middle school this year.” However, he received a call earlier this week informing him that his daughter had been rushed to the hospital after fainting on the bus journey home. The father drove to the hospital to meet his daughter, and the two returned home once it was established that she was fine.

The father was understandably concerned, so he inquired about the circumstances preceding up to the hospital visit.

The father added, “I needed to make sure she wasn’t ignoring her symptoms and had eaten lunch.” “She informed me she felt strange right before the end of the day and checked her blood sugar with her teacher, who had taken her to the nurse when her sugar was dangerously low.

“When she told the nurse she needed glucagon, she was told no and to take it when she got there at home.”

When the father learned about this, he was furious.

The father wrote, “The nurse did not give her her prescription AND THEN SENT HER TO THE BUS.” “The 504 plan stipulates that she cannot take the bus home if her blood sugar is too low at the end of the day.

“I’m contacted to pick her up/arrange for someone to take her home since the nurse is supposed to give her glucagon. The bus drivers aren’t taught what to look for or how to provide medication to her “He went on to say more.

