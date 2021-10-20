The internet backs a dinner host who attacked a vegan guest for eating non-vegan food.

A dinner gathering necessitates a considerable deal of preparation. In one occasion, a Redditor went to the trouble of preparing an entirely vegan supper to meet the dietary restrictions of a friend’s boyfriend.

When that guy opted to consume a non-vegan dessert, things took a turn for the worst. Now the Redditor is asking the “Am I the A**hole” Subreddit community if they were incorrect to call the visitor out on what he ate after prepared a completely different lunch for him.

Myredditusername28 stated in the post, which has over 16,000 votes and 2,000 comments, that they were cooking a roast supper and thought it would be a “great challenge” to prepare another vegan dish. A typical roast meal includes beef, vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, and gravy, according to the authors.

“Making a roast is a lot of work,” myredditusername28 remarked, “but I didn’t want meat eaters to miss out for one vegan, so I created two completely separate dinners.”

Myredditusername28 stated that they were proud of themselves after researching vegan roast dinner ideas and purchasing vegan goods, but that their friend’s partner disregarded how much labor went into the meal.

When it came to dessert, myredditusername28 stated that they had prepared both a non-vegan and vegan option to be served with coffee.

“Because he desired a ‘treat,’ the boyfriend requested a coffee with ordinary milk…

I’m sure I made a face and responded, ‘OK,’ but there’s no way I didn’t “they penned “I’m irritated at this point, considering how hard I tried to adhere to his dietary restrictions.” When myredditusername28 returned with the coffee, they discovered that the boyfriend had devoured the non-vegan dessert, leaving the vegan dessert to the host. It wasn’t vegan, they pointed out, but the guy stated it “didn’t matter.” The Redditor then told him that asking if his supper was vegan was impolite, and that he threw the dish back in their faces after they went “above and beyond” to create a meal for him.

Myredditusername28 stated, “He laughed and said, ‘Chill, not that big of a problem.'”

Myredditusername28 stated, "He laughed and said, 'Chill, not that big of a problem.'"

They stated that if they were incorrect, they would apologize to their buddy to clear the situation, but that their lover should be the one.