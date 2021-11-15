The Internet backs a daughter who refused to look after her sick mother.

This week, a 19-year-old came to Reddit to seek assistance from the internet on her recent decision to ignore her mother’s deteriorating health.

A woman who wrote under the moniker @imsodone777 remarked on the thread “Am I The A**hole” that she and her mother had always had a strained relationship.

“When I turned 16, her gift to me was a list of jobs I could apply for to ‘pay for my costs,’ despite the fact that my father was paying her child support,” she said in the post, which has received over 10,500 votes. “Then Mom kicked me out when I was 17 because I wouldn’t pay more than $400 in rent while my brothers didn’t even have a job.”