The Internet Applauds the Man Who Forces His Pregnant Wife to Sleep in the Guest Bedroom.

An expectant father has asked for advice on asking his five-month pregnant wife to relocate to the guest room so he can get more sleep on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” thread.

The Reddit user explains his wife’s insomnia and hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), an intense form of nausea and vomiting experienced by pregnant women, in the post, which has received 12,000 upvotes.

While these events have caused his wife a great deal of worry, they have also led her partner to lose sleep, forcing him to request that she move to the guest room.

Other Redditors appear to agree with the man at the moment, with the post being rated as “Not the A-hole” by users.

Morning sickness, which many pregnant women experience, is not the same as HG, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, HG causes severe and more acute nausea and vomiting during pregnancy than morning sickness. Professor Thomas Justin Clark, a consultant gynecologist, told The Washington Newsday, “[HG] shouldn’t only be considered as a very benign disease.” “Imagine how dreadful it would be to be sick or to feel unwell. Imagine feeling that way every day for weeks at a time. I believe we can all relate to that.” HG affects about 1% of pregnant women, according to the charity Pregnancy Sickness Support. The illness can be quite debilitating for sufferers, according to the organization’s website. Clark went on to say: “Imagine how dreadful it would be to be sick or to feel unwell. Imagine feeling that way every day for weeks at a time. I believe we can all relate to that.” Clark noted that it’s critical for women suffering with HG to understand that it usually ends after the first trimester, though it might last longer in some situations.

According to Pregnancy Sickness Support, HG sufferers should seek medical help if they are unable to keep any food or drinks down, as the disease can cause them to become dehydrated very quickly.

Pregnancy Sickness Support was a participant in a study published in Obstetric Medicine in October of this year that indicated that nearly 5% of 5000 HG sufferers polled discontinued a desired pregnancy due to HG.

