The Internet Applauds a Woman for Refusing to Befriend Her Neighbor’s Mistress.

After sharing her refusal to befriend her neighbor’s mistress in a now-viral Reddit post, a woman has earned online applause.

On Sunday, the Redditor u/Specific Basis3128 explained on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” section that one of her neighbors had cheated on his wife with his secretary. As a result, the neighbor’s wife left and was replaced by his mistress.

“I’m part of a local group of pals,” the Redditor explained. “Our households [5 houses out of 15 in our neighborhood] alternate hosting dinner gatherings.” Because they—and their other neighbors—are friends with his “soon-to-be-ex-wife,” the Redditor noted that she and her husband are having a Thanksgiving dinner, but she and her husband have decided not to invite their neighbor and his mistress. When the Redditor’s neighbor informed his mistress (now girlfriend) that they weren’t invited to the dinner, the Redditor’s girlfriend attempted to make amends by speaking with the Redditor.

The Redditor added, “Well, the girlfriend stopped by to talk to me today.” “She approached me as I was walking home from work, so I assume she was anticipating my arrival. As she’s now a member of the community, she wants to try to mend fences and form connections with the spouses of her boyfriend’s acquaintances and neighbors.” The Redditor, on the other hand, made it clear that she has no desire to be friends.

“I just told her, ‘I don’t want to be friends with a woman who dates married guys, and your boyfriend ceased being my buddy when he wrecked his family and crushed my friend’s heart,'” the Redditor explained.

According to the Redditor’s post, half of her friends believe she was correct to chastise the neighbor’s mistress, while the other half believe she should be given more leeway.

Unfortunately, marital infidelity is rather common.

According to Psychologist Briony Leo, "about 15-20% of marriages involve infidelity." "According to the Relish Relationship Report, done at the end of 2020, roughly 26% of respondents have experienced infidelity in their marriage, with 23% experiencing emotional infidelity, 21% experiencing physical infidelity, and 55% experiencing both emotional and physical infidelity." Leo.