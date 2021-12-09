The internet applauds a Redditor for canceling a wedding at the last minute due to a family emergency.

Due to a family emergency, a woman stepped down as her friend’s maid of honor at the last minute, causing a rift between the two.

LoquatAbject9192, a Reddit member, said in her post to the “Am I the A**hole” section, which earned over 12,000 votes, that she assisted in the planning of various aspects of her friend Chloe’s wedding, including a bachelorette party a month before the wedding.

Ben, the Redditor’s husband, had a heart attack and was admitted to the hospital just two days before the wedding.

LoquatAbject9192 wrote, “Doctors claimed his situation was critical, and he was taken to an ICU.” “Doctors later informed me that he need emergency open heart surgery within the next 24 hours.” Her friend contacted to ask if the operation would be performed before the wedding, to which the Redditor replied that it would be performed the day before the wedding and would be a lengthy procedure.

“‘That’s fine,’ she said, ‘just making sure it doesn’t interfere with the wedding.’ We’re sorry we won’t be able to have Ben there, but we’ll have you, and you’ll be able to eat and drink for the two of you,’ “Recalled by LoquatAbject9192.

The Redditor then informed her friend that she would not be able to attend the wedding, regardless of when her husband’s operation would be completed.

“She said she understood,” LoquatAbject9192 wrote, “but reminded me that as a MOH, I have a duty, and it’s one day before the wedding, I can’t pull out.”

According to the Redditor, Chloe was not angry with her, but was upset and started crying before wishing her well.

According to a Wedding Wire article, there are a variety of reasons why a bridesmaid can skip the wedding, one of which being a family emergency.

“Withdrawing from being a bridesmaid is totally fair if a family issue happens that requires your attention,” the article stated. “If your circumstances permit, you should make every attempt to attend the wedding —but the bride should be understanding regardless of your involvement.” The Redditor claimed that she called her buddy the morning of the wedding but that she did not respond. She asked to speak with Chloe by calling one of the bridesmaids, but she was told no. This is a condensed version of the information.