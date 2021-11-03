The Internet Applauds a Parent Who Hosted a Party for His Children After They Were Uninvited Due to Their Purple Hair.

A father asked the world in a now-viral Reddit post if they were in the wrong for holding a party for their kids after being uninvited to another party on the same day.

The parent posted to the Reddit page “Am I The A**hole” under the moniker Ho776JB, explaining that the other mother requested that the poster’s two girls’ hair be dyed “natural color.” The two young ladies, ages 11 and 10, have purple hair.

“When I inquired why, the mother maintained that their hair would detract from their birthday photos since it would attract attention,” the post stated. “I asked if my girls could just not be in the photos, and she said there’s no way to guarantee that, and that they should either tint their hair a ‘normal’ color or not come.” As a result, the parents decided to throw their daughters their own party, inviting their classmates—the original girl is in a different class than the daughters.

The party was a success, according to the ad, and they later released a few images of the occasion online.

“Apparently, this was the incorrect move,” the parent added, “since the little girl’s mother noticed my post and asked what right I had to steal her daughter’s moment from her.” “When her daughter saw the photos, she was disappointed that she wasn’t able to attend the party because they didn’t have the same things we did.” According to the Redditor, the mother called them “a**holes” for “one-upping her,” and that if they really wanted their children to attend the party, they would have colored their hair.

Dr. Sejal Shah, a dermatological surgeon, told Good Housekeeping in 2018 that she does not recommend dyeing or bleaching a child’s hair until after puberty—and ideally not until late adolescence.

Non-bleach and temporary choices, according to the article, are an excellent alternative for small children.

The majority of Reddit commenters defended the parents, with some claiming there was nothing wrong with hosting a party on the same day, especially given it was Halloween.

Other comments chastised the other mother for showing her daughter photos from the other party.

“OP [original poster]has every right to throw a girls’ party. This is a condensed version of the information.