The internet applauds a father who encourages his son to quit his job.

A recent survey found that 24 million adults between the ages of 18 and 34 live with their parents. When you consider the epidemic, the economy, and the state of mental health, the figures make sense. Not all parents, on the other hand, desire their grown children to return to the nest. User “watkinobe” came to Reddit’s “Antiwork” thread to explain why he believes the reverse is true — and the internet agrees.

“My son just asked if he could move back home after quitting his $45,000-a-year job with no prospects,” he wrote. “When he got the job right out of college, he was ecstatic, and my wife and I shared his joy.” However, over the next few years, I watched the joy — not just about the job, but about life in general — ebb away.” “So this past weekend, when he told us over the phone (he lives in another state) that he walked off the job following a heated disagreement with his supervisor, he started crying and apologizing,” he said. According to the internet, his response was nothing short of awe-inspiring.

“‘Son, you have nothing to apologize for,’ I answered. ‘No job is worth what this job is doing to you,’ I say. “His’shame’ was increased by the fact that he had only been married for a few years and had a two-year-old daughter,” he claimed. “After that, he requested if they might stay with us for a few months while he figured things out.” I told him not to be concerned. We have a large mansion where everyone is welcome.” The guy claimed that his son pledged to find work, but that he and his wife made a condition of moving in that “he NOT find work until he takes care of himself.” He went on to claim that his son “struggles with depression anyway, so I told he should see a psych/therapist, receive the help he needs to recover his mental wellbeing, and continue from there,” adding that “no timeframes, no guarantees” were required. After all of that, the man encouraged parents all over the world.

“We can join the anti-labor/anti-work movement. He wrote, “We may be a’safe haven’ from harsh professional relationships.” “We can TRUST our children to make good decisions, and we can encourage them to do whatever they choose.” This is a condensed version of the information.